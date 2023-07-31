Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in July

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,859,700 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 2,413,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28,597.0 days.

Amplifon Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of AMFPF stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. Amplifon has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $35.88.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Amplifon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It is also involved in fitting of customized products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.