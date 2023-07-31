Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Update

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Andrea Electronics Stock Down 11.6 %
ANDR opened at $0.01 on Monday. Andrea Electronics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
Andrea Electronics Company Profile
