Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Update

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Andrea Electronics Stock Down 11.6 %

ANDR opened at $0.01 on Monday. Andrea Electronics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally.

