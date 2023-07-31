Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Appili Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:APLIF opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Appili Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

