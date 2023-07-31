Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) versus Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) Financial Comparison

Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Free Report) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Nogin has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nogin and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nogin N/A N/A -39.73% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -67.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

45.1% of Nogin shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Nogin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nogin and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nogin $94.47 million 0.11 -$52.73 million N/A N/A Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $140,000.00 N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nogin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nogin and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nogin 0 1 2 0 2.67 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nogin currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 577.08%. Given Nogin’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nogin is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Summary

Nogin beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nogin

Nogin, Inc. provides an e-commerce and technology platform in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. The company's platform tools provide services in the areas of website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment. It also develops Nogin, an enterprise software solution for brands and retailers from various industry verticals to operate and scale their ecommerce business initiatives. In addition, the company operates Commerce-as-a-Service platform for retail clients to improve key aspects of their e-commerce business. Nogin, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

