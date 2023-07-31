Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) & Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Critical Review

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Goodfood Market and Yelp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodfood Market 2 2 0 0 1.50 Yelp 3 3 3 0 2.00

Goodfood Market presently has a consensus target price of $0.55, suggesting a potential upside of 34.15%. Yelp has a consensus target price of $37.80, suggesting a potential downside of 15.78%. Given Goodfood Market’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Goodfood Market is more favorable than Yelp.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yelp $1.19 billion 2.59 $36.35 million $0.50 89.76

This table compares Goodfood Market and Yelp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than Goodfood Market.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Yelp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Goodfood Market and Yelp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A Yelp 2.94% 5.49% 3.80%

Summary

Yelp beats Goodfood Market on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click search advertising and multi-location Ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Guest Manager, a subscription-based suite of front-of-house management tools for restaurants, nightlife and certain other venues, which include online reservations, a waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely as well as through hostless kiosks, and seating and server rotation management tools; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers free and paid access to content and data for consumer-facing enterprise use through publicly available APIs. In addition, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. Further, the company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its website and business app, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a service to place food orders for pickup and delivery. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

