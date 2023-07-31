General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $118.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $114.39 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in General Electric by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 16,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in General Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

