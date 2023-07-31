Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $45.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.