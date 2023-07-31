Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives $22.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE KIM opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $23.89.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 102.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $39,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.