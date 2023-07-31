Analysts Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) PT at $20.67

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $175,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $175,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Macy’s Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Macy’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.84. Macy’s has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $25.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Read More

