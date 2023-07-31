Analysts Set ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) PT at $28.68

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MT opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.39. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

