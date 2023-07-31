Brokerages Set Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) PT at $384.07

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $393.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $388.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.50. Linde has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $391.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Linde will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

