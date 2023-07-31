Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $117.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,161,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,071,000 after buying an additional 66,167 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,611 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,609,000 after acquiring an additional 263,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $88.45 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $121.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

