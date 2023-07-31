Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $16.84 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.84.

AFRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Affirm Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 783.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFRM stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. Affirm has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Further Reading

