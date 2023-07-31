Analysts Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT at $18.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,341 shares of company stock worth $285,033. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,814,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,563,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNO opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.46. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

