Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives $44.87 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.87.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Aperam Trading Down 4.3 %

APEMY opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77. Aperam has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aperam Announces Dividend

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.4531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Aperam’s payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

