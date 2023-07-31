BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives GBX 166.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.43 ($2.13).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.92) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 146 ($1.87) to GBX 120 ($1.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.88) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, July 10th.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. This represents a yield of 3.64%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

