Analysts Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) PT at $49.42

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $50.43 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

