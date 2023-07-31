EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives $8.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.23.

EVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. EVgo has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.93.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVgo news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 20,006 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $79,823.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,997.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EVgo news, CTO Ivo Steklac sold 20,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $81,392.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,746.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 20,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $79,823.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,997.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,347 shares of company stock worth $572,076. 74.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 230.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 689.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

