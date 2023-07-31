Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives $37.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
COVTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Covestro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
Covestro Stock Performance
Covestro stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. Covestro has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $28.90.
About Covestro
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Covestro
- How to Invest in Esports
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.