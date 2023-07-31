Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $70.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -137.81%.

Several research firms have commented on TAP. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 471.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 593,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,694,000 after buying an additional 489,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after buying an additional 356,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after buying an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

