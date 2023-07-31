Commvault Systems (CVLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Commvault Systems to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.13 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.55%. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $77.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -96.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $64.07. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $78.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $502,519.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,512,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,103 shares of company stock worth $2,732,426. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 16.6% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $225,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

