Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at $14,503,666.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 318,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,057 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,391,000 after buying an additional 386,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

