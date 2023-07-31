Horace Mann Educators (HMN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators has set its FY23 guidance at $2.00-2.30 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.60 million. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HMN opened at $29.99 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.35 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently -507.69%.

In other news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $83,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 28.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

