Parsons (PSN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parsons has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.38%. On average, analysts expect Parsons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Performance

Parsons stock opened at $49.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Parsons has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Parsons by 56.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,924,000 after buying an additional 1,420,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parsons by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after buying an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Parsons by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,561,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Parsons by 62.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,765,000 after buying an additional 366,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,511,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

About Parsons

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.