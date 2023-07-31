Kraft Heinz (KHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.83-$2.91 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

