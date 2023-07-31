Trinity Capital (TRIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Trinity Capital to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 million. On average, analysts expect Trinity Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRIN opened at $14.60 on Monday. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.29 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.52%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently -3,199.47%.

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 3,700 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $42,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 639,576 shares in the company, valued at $7,387,102.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $72,546. Insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 75,498 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 770,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,685 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 681,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 570,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 55,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.