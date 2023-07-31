Energy Recovery (ERII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Energy Recovery to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Energy Recovery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $29.93 on Monday. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 176.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43.

In other news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $28,161.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,789. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Energy Recovery news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $28,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,789. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $363,709.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,605,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,170 shares of company stock valued at $826,003 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 14.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $299,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,073,000 after buying an additional 72,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 105,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 29,525 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERII. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

