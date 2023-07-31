Perion Network (PERI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Perion Network has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $145.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.65 million. On average, analysts expect Perion Network to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $35.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PERI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

