APA (APA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect APA to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect APA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $40.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. APA has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 3.49.

APA Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on APA from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Institutional Trading of APA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

