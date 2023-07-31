Yum! Brands (YUM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Yum! Brands to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yum! Brands to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $136.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.83. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,403. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.