Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 2.1 %
Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Broadstone Net Lease
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.