Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2023

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNLGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 2.1 %

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 50.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 305,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,567 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 20.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,363,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 230,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,334,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,021,000 after purchasing an additional 182,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also

Earnings History for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.