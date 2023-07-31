Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 2.1 %

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 50.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 305,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,567 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 20.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,363,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 230,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,334,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,021,000 after purchasing an additional 182,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

