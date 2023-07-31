Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Cut to GBX 260

Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.33) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 320 ($4.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.69) to GBX 180 ($2.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 238.50 ($3.06).

BARC stock opened at GBX 155.74 ($2.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 471.94, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 155.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.34. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 198.86 ($2.55).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 2,121.21%.

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 68,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.97), for a total value of £105,734.86 ($135,574.89). Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

