4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of 4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 100 ($1.28) target price on the stock.

4GLOBAL Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of 4GBL opened at GBX 67 ($0.86) on Thursday. 4GLOBAL has a 12-month low of GBX 42 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 70 ($0.90). The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a market capitalization of £17.65 million and a PE ratio of -609.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.24.

About 4GLOBAL

4GLOBAL plc operates as a data, services, and software company, focuses on sporting events and the promotion and measurement of physical activities worldwide. The company operates Sport Intelligence, a platform that provides data, software, and services to governments, cities and local authorities, sporting federations, and activity providers for use in evidence-based decision making and predictive modelling; and DataHub, a proprietary data and software solution that convert data into actionable insight, which enables clients to promote sports participation to reduce physical inactivity, and to achieve economic, social, and healthcare outcomes.

