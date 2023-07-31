Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$124.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$124.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$113.47.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$109.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$90.84 and a 1 year high of C$112.96. The company has a market cap of C$102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.50.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( TSE:CP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.29 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.0040923 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

