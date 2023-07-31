Trinity Industries (TRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Trinity Industries has set its FY23 guidance at $1.50 to $1.70 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trinity Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TRN opened at $25.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 383.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

