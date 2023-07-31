Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Axos Financial Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $48.71 on Friday. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Axos Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

