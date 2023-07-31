Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $53.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.77 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 73.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 697,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 295,358 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2,496.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 266,979 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 619.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 253,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 178,182 shares during the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

