Watsco (WSO.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:WSO.B opened at $367.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Watsco has a 1-year low of $232.59 and a 1-year high of $378.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

