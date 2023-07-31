Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COST. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $551.38.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $563.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $528.82 and a 200-day moving average of $506.78. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

