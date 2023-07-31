Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.