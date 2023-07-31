StockNews.com Lowers CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $204.17 on Friday. CorVel has a 52-week low of $135.81 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.25 and a 200 day moving average of $191.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.04.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $185.44 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 369,534 shares in the company, valued at $73,906,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CorVel news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 369,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,906,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,300 shares of company stock worth $837,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 55.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CorVel by 327.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

