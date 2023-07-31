Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $490.18 million and a PE ratio of -1,489,000.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.99 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.03%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6,800,000.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $109,410.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,739,321 shares in the company, valued at $183,250,800.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $109,410.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,739,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,250,800.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $622,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,460 shares in the company, valued at $302,992.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 195,127 shares of company stock worth $3,009,289 and have sold 120,000 shares worth $1,868,400. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

