Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Escalade from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Escalade Announces Dividend

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

Institutional Trading of Escalade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESCA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 540.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Escalade during the second quarter worth $409,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Escalade during the second quarter worth $396,000. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 553,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 253.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade

(Get Free Report)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.