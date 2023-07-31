First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised First Solar from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut First Solar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.04.

First Solar Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $208.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 142.74 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $90.16 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,430 shares of company stock worth $13,561,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

