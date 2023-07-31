PayPal (PYPL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect PayPal to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PYPL opened at $73.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PayPal by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 720,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,734,000 after purchasing an additional 74,068 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 7,494.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

