PayPal (PYPL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect PayPal to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PayPal Stock Performance
Shares of PYPL opened at $73.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03.
Institutional Trading of PayPal
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PayPal
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.