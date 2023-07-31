RXO (RXO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. RXO’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RXO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RXO Price Performance

RXO opened at $21.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RXO has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of RXO

RXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,584,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

