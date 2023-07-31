Zillow Group (Z) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zillow Group has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

Zillow Group stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.69 and a beta of 1.63. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $55.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,299 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $192,036.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,561.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

