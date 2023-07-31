Entergy (ETR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Entergy to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $122.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.58.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

