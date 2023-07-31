Realty Income (O) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Realty Income to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.2 %

O opened at $61.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61. Realty Income has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 216.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 25.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.