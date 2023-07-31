Exelon (EXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Exelon has set its FY23 guidance at $2.30 to $2.42 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.30-$2.42 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXC opened at $41.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 833,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,929,000 after buying an additional 236,652 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 580,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

